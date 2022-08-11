Ralf Rangnick has insisted that remaining at Stuttgart for this season would not be detrimental to the development of Sasa Kalajdzic, amidst interest from Manchester United and Everton.

The Austrian hitman has been heavily linked with leaving Stuttgart throughout the ongoing transfer window as he is in the final year of his contract at the club.

Manchester United are keen on signing Kalajdzic as they remain on the hunt for a new striker while Everton, who are also in the market for forwards, have been credited with interest in him.

Amidst increasing uncertainty around Kalajdzic’s future, his national team coach and former Manchester United boss Rangnick has insisted that remaining at Stuttgart for one more season would not be harmful for the player’s development.

Rangnick added that the important thing for Kalajdzic is to remain fit for the entirety of this season and play at the highest level.

“The important thing is that Sasa stays injury-free this season and trains and plays at the highest possible level”, Rangnick told Sky Deutschland.

“If he stays at Stuttgart this season, it won’t be detrimental to his development.”

Stuttgart are claimed to be open to letting the marksman go this summer for the right price and it remains to be seen whether either Everton or Manchester United go in with a bid for him.