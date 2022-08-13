Manchester United have increased their budget for a new number 2 as Erik ten Hag wants to bring in genuine competition for David de Gea before the end of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Dean Henderson left Manchester United to join Nottingham Forest on loan this summer and since then the relationship between the Englishman and his parent club has deteriorated.

Manchester United have been looking to bring in a low-cost number 2 this summer, with Henderson expected to return next summer, but plans have now changed.

The Premier League giants were initially looking to bring in a goalkeeper for around £1m.

It has been claimed that Manchester United are now prepared to spend around £7m on a new number 2.

Their initial plan was to bring in someone for wages around £35,000 per week, but there has been a shift in plans.

Erik ten Hag now wants a goalkeeper who can genuinely push De Gea for a place in the starting eleven.

Manchester United are now looking at several goalkeepers across Europe as they try to finalise a target.