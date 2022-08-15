Club Brugge are firmly against selling Hans Vanaken to West Ham United, but the player is open to a move away from Belgium.

West Ham are hitting the accelerator in the transfer market as the end of the window draws closer and Club Brugge midfielder Vanaken has emerged as a target.

Hammers boss David Moyes is a big fan of the 29-year-old, having tried to sign him in the summer of 2020 and then in the January transfer window earlier this year.

On both occasions Club Brugge blocked a departure and they again have no intention of selling, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

Having lost Charles De Ketelaere and with Noa Lang pushing to leave, the Belgians are in no mood to part with Vanaken.

Vanaken though is not opposed to an exit.

Despite just becoming a father, he is open to a move away from Belgium.

West Ham though will first have to break down Club Brugge’s wall of resistance to be able to kick off talks with Vanaken.