Braga attacker Simon Banza ‘is being courted’ by West Ham United as clubs shape up for a scrap to sign him in the approaching transfer window.

The former Lens star has been impressing in Portugal with Braga since leaving France to head for the country, initially on loan at Famalicao in 2021.

Banza has found the back of the net 37 times for Braga during the course of his stay, making 87 appearances, and is now looking for a step up.

He is attracting interest from Italy where Roma have been offered him as an option and Fiorentina are looking to lure him to them, while, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Banza ‘is being courted’ by West Ham.

The Hammers are changing manager this summer, with Julen Lopetegui coming in, and the club want to back him in the market.

Lopetegui was unhappy with Wolves’ ability to support him in the transfer market and is likely expecting West Ham to improve the squad.

Banza turned out for Braga in the Champions League this season and provided an assist against Real Madrid.

He went on a red hot scoring streak in the Portuguese top flight earlier this term, scoring nine goals in just seven consecutive league games.

Banza has 21 league goals in 27 games to his name this season and Braga could find themselves struggling to keep him in the summer window.