James Garner is not pushing for a move away from Manchester United, amid suggestions that the Red Devils are looking to sell him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Garner is looking to play regular football going forward and has been hoping to remain firmly in the mix at Old Trafford.

It has been suggested though that Manchester United have now taken the decision to sell Garner, with Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest both looking to land him.

Garner though is, crucially, not pushing to leave Manchester United.

He remains keen to make the grade at Old Trafford and believes that if he bides his time then his chance may well come, which he fully intends to grab.

If Manchester United bring in midfielders then his view could change, but the player does not want to end his association with the Red Devils now.

Manchester United are claimed to want in the region of £20m to cash in on Garner and it remains to be seen how the player will react if the club accept a bid.

Garner spent last term on loan in the Championship at Nottingham Forest and helped Steve Cooper’s side to win promotion to the Premier League.