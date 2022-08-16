Anthony Gordon has told Everton that he wants to move to Chelsea, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Chelsea have seen two bids for the Everton winger turned down, with the Toffees not keen to sell one of their brightest talents.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have not been put off and are expected to continue to push to put a deal for Gordon to move to Stamford Bridge in place.

And it has now been claimed that, in a boost for Chelsea, Gordon has told Everton that he wants to be allowed to make the move.

If Gordon does want to go to Chelsea and is putting pressure on Everton for the switch to happen, the Toffees could change their not for sale stance.

Everton have been playing Gordon as a striker this season given the lack of options up front for boss Frank Lampard to call upon.

Chelsea got an up close look at the 21-year-old in their first league game of the season as they beat Everton at Goodison Park.

Everton have Gordon on a contract running until 2025 and it is unclear how much Chelsea would need to offer to force them to do business.