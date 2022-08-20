Aston Villa have agreed a fee with Watford for Crystal Palace target Ismaila Sarr, it has been claimed in France.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa have had a disappointing start to the new Premier League campaign and the club are looking to continue to back their manager before the transfer window shuts on 1st September.

They are keen on Sarr, a player that Crystal Palace have been attempting to sign from Watford and recently saw the Hornets reject a bid for.

Now Aston Villa have taken a big step forward in the chase for the 24-year-old with an offer of €28m having been accepted by Watford, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It is also suggested that there will be a sell-on clause in the deal, which will come in at the 15 per cent mark.

Aston Villa will be looking to quickly complete the deal to take Sarr to Villa Park, especially in light of the interest he has been drawing from other sides.

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace, who beat Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, are also looking to snap up Sarr.

Leeds United have also been linked with the winger, who is keen to return to the Premier League as soon as possible, while Newcastle United are another potential destination.