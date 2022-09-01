Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes is one step away from joining Italian side Palermo on deadline day.

Palermo came under the City Football Group umbrella earlier this summer and it now seems Gomes will be the first piece of business between them.

Gomes came to Manchester City in the summer of 2018 but has not played a single Premier League game for the club so far.

Palermo are interested in the midfielder at their sister club and it now seems they are on the way to signing him.

Gomes is very close to sealing a move away to the Serie B side on deadline day, according to Italian outlet Stadio News 24.

Palermo are currently ninth in the Serie B table and will look towards Gomes to improve their midfield area.

Gomes spent the previous season out on loan with Barnsley in the Championship and made 32 league appearances for them, even as they were relegated.

The midfielder does have three appearances for the Citizens to his name, with the last of them coming in the 2020/21 season.