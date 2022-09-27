Birmingham City star Jordan James, who is interesting Premier League giants West Ham United and Everton, wants to stay with the club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 18-year-old came through the academy ranks at Birmingham City and last season made his debut for the club after coming off the bench against Bristol City in November.

James, who is a centre midfielder, made a total of 21 appearances for the senior squad last season, scoring one and laying on two assists.

Birmingham City manager John Eustace rates the 18-year-old highly and has handed James ten outings so far this season.

The player has garnered interest from West Ham and Everton, who are plotting a move for the teenager as they look to land a talent.

However, it has been claimed that James has no plan to leave the club and wishes to establish himself as a key player in Eustace’s side.

The 18-year-old has recently been called up to the Wales senior squad and made the bench for Rob Page’s side’s Nations League fixture against Poland on Sunday.

James will be hoping to continue his progress at the Midlands club in order to earn a place in Wales’ World Cup squad in 2022.