Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson ended up staying at the Midlands club in the summer, but almost switched to playing his football in La Liga.

Sanson joined the Villans in January of 2021, but has failed to make his mark at Villa Park, his total appearance number barely inching above 20.

This season, the midfielder has failed to make even a single appearance and only made the bench for the game against Southampton.

Aston Villa were ready to part ways with him over the summer, but a move did not materialise and he ended up staying at the club.

It was not for a lack of trying though as Villa nearly completed a deal to send Sanson on loan to Espanyol, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

What killed the move was the fact that both clubs ended sending in the documents for the move too late, 15 minutes after the deadline.

Even after the window ended, the midfielder was linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, but that led to nothing.

It remains to be seen if Aston Villa and the midfielder agree on a loan deal in the January window, and if he makes any appearances for the team in the coming weeks.