Scunthorpe United striker Joe Nuttall is not undergoing a medical at Oldham Athletic contrary to speculation, according to the BBC.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals in the National League and there has been speculation that could be on his way to Oldham.

There were claims that the two clubs are close to sealing an agreement that would see Nuttall move to Oldham.

The speculation even reached a stage where claims were made about the forward undergoing a medical at Boundary Park.

But those suggestions have been quelled and Nuttall is not undergoing a medical with Oldham at the moment.

The forward is still very much in training with Scunthorpe and reported for training this morning.

He and the rest of his Scunthorpe team-mates are preparing for their clash against Torquay United on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether any deal is agreed upon between the two clubs for Oldham to sign Nuttall.