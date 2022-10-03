Middlesbrough are set to interview Rob Edwards for their managerial position in the aftermath of Chris Wilder’s sacking, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Boro have made a miserable start to the season, sitting in the relegation zone currently after winning just two times in twelve games.

Middlesbrough started the season with hopes of promotion but the current form of the team has left that objective in dire straits.

That meant the end for Wilder, and now Middlesbrough are on the lookout for a new manager to take command from now on.

Recently sacked Watford manager Edwards is now in line to be interviewed by Middlesbrough later in the week.

Edwards is considered a strong candidate to replace Wilder and it remains to be seen what the result of the interview is.

Watford sacked Edwards after just ten games in charge of the Hornets, but last season he guided Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two.

In the meantime, Leo Percovich has taken charge of the team and Middlesbrough take on Birmingham City in midweek.