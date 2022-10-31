Newcastle United still hold a strong interest in Leicester City’s James Maddison and will revisit the possibility of signing him in the January transfer window, according to the Northern Echo.

The 25-year-old midfielder was wanted at Newcastle last summer and he was also open to the idea of moving to St. James’ Park.

However, Leicester held firm about their insistence on keeping him at the club and Maddison stayed put at the King Power Stadium.

Newcastle have made a strong start to the season and are fourth in the Premier League with funds available to spend in January.

And it has been claimed that the Magpies are still very much interested in getting their hands on the midfielder

Newcastle are keeping an eye on Maddison and are expected to revisit the potential of taking him to St. James’ Park.

He will have 18 months left on his contract when the window opens and so far, Leicester are yet to offer him a new deal.

It remains to be seen whether the Foxes would be prepared to lose such a key player in the middle of the season.