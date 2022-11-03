Everton have been in contact with the agent of Inter wing-back Robin Gosens over a potential move in the January transfer window.

Gosens is not a certainty in the team at Inter and only one of his eleven Serie A appearances this season came in the starting eleven.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter in the winter window, with clubs in Germany interested in taking him back to his homeland.

Bayer Leverkusen are amongst the German clubs interested in Gosens and his agent recently held talks with them.

But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, there is interest in Gosens from the Premier League as well with Everton keen on him.

It has been claimed that the Merseyside club have contacted his agent with a view to potentially signing him in January.

Frank Lampard wants one more quality left-back option in his squad for the latter half of the season.

They have only made an enquiry for Gosens until now and no concrete move has been made yet.

Inter are prepared to let him go on a loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause in the winter window.