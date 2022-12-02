Atletico Madrid have denied that they are close to agreeing a deal for Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu but they are interested in his services nevertheless.

Soyuncu has been a prominent part of Leicester’s team for the last three seasons but has struggled for game-time this term.

While he has also struggled with injury, Soyuncu has played only one match for Leicester in the Premier League in the current campaign.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are interested in the Turkish star and members of the player’s camp believe they are close to an agreement for him.

However, Atletico Madrid have insisted they are not close to any agreement regarding Soyuncu, according to Spanish daily AS.

The Colchoneros are keen on the Leicester star though and might try for his services either in the January window or the summer.

Soyuncu’s contract with Leicester expires next summer, and Atletico Madrid may decide to wait until then to try to snap him up on a free transfer.

The La Liga club’s sporting director Andrea Berta is claimed to have enquired with Soyuncu’s former agent Mustafa Bogru to get an inkling of the traits of the player.