Newcastle United do not believe that they need to make any additions to their first-team squad in January unless a long-term target becomes attainable, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe is interested in adding to the squad and transfer discussions have ramped up inside the club over potential targets.

The Newcastle boss is open to adding a midfielder, a young right-back, and a versatile forward in the next window.

But the club are not expecting to be as active as other windows and are content with where the team are at the moment.

It has been claimed that Newcastle feel they do not need first-team additions in the winter transfer window.

They are only prepared to move if a long-term target becomes attainable in terms of a transfer fee and wages.

James Maddison is still a target, but Leicester’s financial demands have made a mid-season switch unworkable for now.

They are also looking at Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, who is set to enter the final six months of his contract.

Newcastle are also prepared to pounce for the right young talent and are keeping tabs on Vasca da Gama’s 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos and Velez Sarsfield’s Maximo Perrone.