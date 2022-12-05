Aston Villa star Matty Cash is of the view that he did well when he faced Kylian Mbappe one-on-one on Sunday during the game between Poland and France in the World Cup.

The 25-year-old right-back is a regular in the starting line-up at Aston Villa and his performances earned him a spot in Poland’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Due to Olivier Giroud’s first-half goal and Mbappe’s two goals, France defeated Poland 3-1 on Sunday, eliminating them from the round of 16.

Cash, who played the full 90 minutes against France and was in charge of keeping Mbappe in check, insisted that despite his best efforts, the Frenchman found a way to score.

However, the Aston Villa right-back believes he did well against Mbappe in one-on-one situations, pointing out that the PSG striker scored on the counter-attack against Poland.

“I didn’t know whether to drop off or go tight and when I went tight he just spun in behind”, Cash told the Guardian.

“I did everything I could.

“When it was one v one I thought I’d done OK against him, he didn’t really run me once.

“There were times where he got space on the counter-attack, which is where he scored the second goal, and that’s where he hurts teams.”

Cash played in all four of Poland’s World Cup matches in Qatar and will soon rejoin Unai Emery’s Aston Villa squad in preparation for the second half of the season.