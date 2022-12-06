Bristol Rovers star Jordan Rossiter has admitted that the Gas’ squad want to repay the fans for their incredible support by making a push for a high finish in the second half of the season.

Joey Barton’s side are 15th in League One with 25 points from 20 games and have only lost one of their last nine league games.

On Friday, Bristol Rovers took on Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers and came out with a 1-1 draw despite leading the game thanks to a second minute strike by Josh Coburn.

Rossiter pointed out that the Gas have only lost two games in their last 14 games and stressed that they intend to keep the momentum going over Christmas.

The 25-year-old admitted that there are some big games coming and is clear that Bristol Rovers want to pay back the fans for their faith and support with a strong push in the second half of the season.

“We’ve lost just two in 14, so it’s a good basis to work off and we are coming into that Christmas period now where there are lots of points to be gained and we want to do it for the fans who come out in their numbers”, Rossiter was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“They are fantastic and we want to repay them over the Christmas period and have a real push in the second half of the season.

“We go into that next 10-game block with some really good fixtures and a lot of points to be gained over the Christmas period.

“We’ve got games coming up where we can pick up points and if we keep up that momentum we’ve got, we’ll be alright this year.”

Barton’s side will next lock horns with ninth placed Port Vale on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.