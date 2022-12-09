Willy Gnonto has admitted that he has enjoyed being in a camp for the first time with the rest of the Leeds United first-team squad.

Gnonto featured in Leeds’ 2-1 win over Elche on Thursday, which came in the midst of a mid-season camp in Spain.

Leeds have two more friendlies, against Real Sociedad and Monaco, but the Elche game marked the end of their camp in the Iberian country.

Gnonto joined Leeds towards the end of the summer transfer window and made an impact on the team with his performances before the World Cup break.

It was his first time with his new team-mates in camp and he admits that while there was a lot of hard work, he also enjoyed being with the rest of the squad.

He stressed that there are a lot of things to work on and improve for him and his team-mates ahead of taking on Manchester City at the end of the month.

The Leeds star said on LUTV: “It was really hard and fun as well.

“This was my first time with the team so I am just very happy.

“We worked really hard and tried to improve.

“We have two to three weeks before the first game so we will try to improve a lot.

“We know that we have a lot to work hard on and we just try to do it and be ready for the first game.”

Gnonto will hope to do more in the next two friendlies to force his way into the starting eleven against Manchester City.