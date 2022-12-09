Leeds United attacker Rodrigo has refused to rule out returning to former club Valencia in the future, admitting he has great affection for the side.

The Whites splashed the cash to bring in Rodrigo from Valencia in the summer of 2020, when they were preparing for life back in the Premier League.

He cost Leeds a fee of £27m and during his two years at Elland Road has divided opinion amongst Whites fans, with question marks over whether he has fully lived up to his billing.

While there is no suggestion that Rodrigo is preparing to leave Leeds, he is unwilling to rule out returning to Valencia in the future due to the feelings he has about the Spanish side.

The 31-year-old admits he loves Valencia as a city and has huge affection for Los Che as a club.

Rodrigo told Spanish daily AS: “I have always had a special affection for Valencia and their fans. We accomplished important things in the years I was there and I am fond of the city, both personally and professionally.

“My daughter was born in Valencia and I spent most of my career there.

“A return? You never know what the future may bring.

“Right now I am very happy at Leeds and fully focused on our objectives.”

Leeds have been tipped to look to bring in another striker in the looming January transfer window and it remains to be seen what affect that might have on the amount of game time Rodrigo enjoys going forward.