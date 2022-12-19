Tottenham Hotspur recently held discussions with the entourage of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, it has been claimed in France.

Spurs currently have France international Hugo Lloris as their number 1 between the sticks, but the shot-stopper is due to turn 36 years old in the coming days.

The north London club have regularly been credited with thinking about who will come next after Lloris and Everton’s Pickford is on their radar.

And Tottenham are keeping themselves informed about Pickford as, according to French journalist Ignatius Genuardi, they recently met with the Everton man’s entourage.

Spurs are admirers of the England custodian and he could be a potential successor to Lloris between the sticks in north London.

Business was done between the two clubs in the summer when Richarlison made the move to Tottenham.

It is unclear if Everton might be persuaded to accept an offer for Pickford, if Tottenham make one.

Pickford has now made north of 200 appearances for Everton and turned out for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

Spurs’ interest in Pickford could place doubt over Lloris’ future at the club, if they swoop for him while he is still on the books in north London.