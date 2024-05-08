Former Hibernian star Scott Allan believes that the constant turnover of players at Easter Road has hurt the chances of creating a bond inside the dressing room.

After finishing fifth last season, Nick Montgomery’s team missed the chance to make it to the top six when the pre-split fixtures ended on 13th April.

It was a disappointment for Allan, who spent a significant portion of his career at Easter Road and continues to follow Hibs’ fortunes.

Allan insists that Hibs fans have been left disappointed quite a lot this season as they have not found the style of play they are looking for in their team.

“A lot of the time when you watch Hibs, I find them quite unrecognisable in terms of their style of play and what the fans kind of demand”, Allan told the BBC.

“I get the feeling there’s not a connect as such between the Hibs fans and the team at the moment, which happens when you go through poor results.

“But leading up to the split, Hibs had been in a good place.

“They put a couple of back-to-back wins together and they just needed home wins.”

Given the disappointing nature of the campaign, there is expected to be a clear-out inside the Hibs dressing room in the summer.

Allan believes though that the constant turnover will be of no help to team bonding.

“We’re now talking about a clear-out again in the summer.

“That seems to be every summer, every transfer window now for Hibs.

“And the turnover of players, it’s also well spoken about.

“You’re never going to get success with a team if it’s constant turnover.

“When you’re in a changing room with players, you make friendships, then he’s gone, there’s a new guy in.

“It’s very hard to then create a very good team bond.”

Hibernian went down to a 2-1 defeat away at Ross County last time out and next play host to Aberdeen at Easter Road.