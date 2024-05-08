Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur could be set for disappointment in their pursuit of Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque as he wants to stay put.

Barcelona landed the highly rated Brazilian last year from Athletico Paranaense and locked him down on a contract running until 2031.

The Catalans also included a buy-out clause set at €500m to make sure they can control Roque’s future.

Four months down the line, Roque has featured for just 276 minutes for Xavi’s team, finding the back of the net just two times.

Roque’s situation has alerted a number of clubs, including Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham.

A number of clubs have approached the player to ask for information regarding his situation at the Camp Nou.

However, interested clubs face disappointment as, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Roque does not want to move.

The Brazilian’s desire is to stay at Barcelona and his agent will soon meet the Catalans to hold talks.

With Roque wanting to stay put, it remains to be seen if Barcelona will try to offload him and what the result of his agent’s discussions is.