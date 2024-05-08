Richard Keys insists that if he was Sir Jim Ratcliffe, he would personally drive Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to Germany today if Bayern Munich are interested in him.

Manchester United, under the Dutch manager, have struggled this season and run the risk of missing out on European football completely.

One of the lowest points in his stint as Manchester United manager came when his side went down 4-0 to Crystal Palace on Monday.

Keys remains critical of the 54-year-old and believes that the Red Devils under Ratcliffe should make sure that they rid themselves of Ten Hag immediately.

Responding to rumours surrounding Bayern Munich’s interest in Ten Hag Keys wrote on his blog: “Do Bayern Munich really want Erik ten Hag?

“If I was Jim Ratcliffe I’d be driving him to Germany myself. Today.”

Keys was also critical of Ten Hag’s signings as Manchester United manager, highlighting a pattern, which he believes remains questionable.

“I was interested to read Ten Hag revealing at the weekend that United had indeed tried to sign Harry Kane last summer. They failed. Why?

“We don’t really know, but they did sign Rasmus Hojlund.

“That deal was negotiated by Kees Vos, co-founder of the Dutch agency SEG, which also represents ten Hag.

“Vos also acted for United in the deal.

“Andre Onana’s deal was also negotiated by SEG – so too was Sofyan Amrabat’s.

“All a happy coincidence I’m sure.

“Kane has his own representatives.”

Manchester United have been linked with managerial change in the summer with England boss Gareth Southgate and outgoing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel mooted as candidates.