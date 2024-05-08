Former Norwich City star Chris Sutton has indicated that Leeds United will have psychological scars from missing out on automatic promotion.

Leeds scored 90 points during the regular Championship campaign but finished third and missed out on getting promoted automatically.

A run of one win in their last five ultimately hamstrung their pursuit of automatic promotion and they are now preparing for a two-legged playoff semi-final against Norwich.

Norwich will host the first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday and Sutton stressed that the home side must come out positively and look to dominate Leeds.

He believes the Whites will be carrying psychological scars from missing out on automatic promotion and Norwich must be aggressive to take advantage of that situation and get a positive result at home.

The former Norwich attacker wrote in his column for the Pink Un: “With the first game against Leeds being at Carrow Road, they have got to come out quickly, flex their muscles and not be fearful.

“They cannot be cautious or tentative in their approach.

“If Norwich can get themselves in front, that’s a perfect scenario.

“There can be no room for submission or the type of approach that we have seen under David Wagner at points this season.

“There is a psychological aspect to the game with Leeds’ position after missing out on automatic promotion.

“They cannot let them grow in confidence.”

Leeds will hope to shake off their disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion and get the ball rolling in the playoffs this Sunday.