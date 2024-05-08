Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has remained coy on the club’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson, but insists he is a quality player.

The Genoa attacker is expected to switch clubs in the summer with several teams chasing his signature.

He is attracting interest from the Premier League where Tottenham are interested in getting their hands on the forward in the next transfer window.

Clubs such as Juventus and Napoli are also keen, but Gudmundsson has reportedly prioritised a move to Inter who are in concrete talks with Genoa to work out a deal for the summer.

However, Ausilio kept his counsel on any potential move for the Iceland attacker and stressed that the player is well-liked by several clubs, and not just the Nerazzurri.

He did though indicate just why so many sides are keen on Gudmundsson.

“The only thing I’m saying is that Gudmundsson has quality”, Ausilio was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

“Inter like him, Genoa who have him like him, a lot of cubs like him

“However, at the moment we are in a good place in that department.”

Inter are said to be trying to work out a deal that would see them sign Gudmundsson on an initial loan deal.

They would agree to include an obligation to buy based on the player hitting certain targets at Inter.