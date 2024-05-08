Newcastle United tracked winger Amario Cozier-Duberry is yet to agree terms with any club amidst Arsenal’s attempts to hold on to him, according to the Evening Standard.

The 18-year-old winger is in the final two months of his contract and is yet to sign a new deal with the club.

Arsenal want to keep him and have held talks with his representatives but they are facing serious competition from clubs across Europe.

Newcastle are interested in snaring him away from the Gunners and he is also attracting interest from clubs in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Scotland and Spain.

However, it has been claimed that no deal is in place between Cozier-Duberry and any of his suitors at the moment.

Despite several clubs wanting to sign him, the winger’s future remains up for grabs this summer.

He has spoken to several clubs but has yet to agree terms or commit to joining any team ahead of the transfer window.

Arsenal are hopeful that the boyhood Gunners fan will eventually decide to stay put at the Emirates.

And as long as he has not agreed a deal elsewhere, Arsenal’s hope remains.