Dougie Freedman has no offer on his table from Newcastle United at the moment and is happy at Crystal Palace, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Crystal Palace sporting director is one of the final two names on the shortlist at Newcastle as they push to bring in a replacement for Dan Ashworth.

There are suggestions that Freedman has been interviewed for the role and he has impressed the Newcastle leadership.

Newcastle are expected to make a final call soon but it has been claimed that Freedman has no offer on his table now.

The Crystal Palace sporting director has had no offers to move on from Selhurst Park at this point.

His work at Palace is much appreciated and he has also been linked with Manchester United, who see him as their potential new head of recruitment.

However, for the moment Freedman is happy at Selhurst Park and is not pushing for a move away in the coming months.

Crystal Palace could be likely to demand big compensation and a considerable duration of gardening leave if Newcastle make an approach for Freedman.