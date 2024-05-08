Kieran McKenna’s future at Ipswich Town is likely to play a pivotal role in the club’s ability to get Omari Hutchinson back to the club next season, according to The Athletic.

Ipswich signed the winger on loan from Chelsea and he played a massive role in getting them promoted to the Premier League.

Hutchinson said at the end of the season that he was hopeful about returning to Ipswich in the summer transfer window.

The Tractor Boys are keen to re-sign him on another loan but his mind is said to be not made up yet regardless of what he said the day they got promoted.

It has been claimed that McKenna staying at Ipswich would play a big role in convincing Hutchinson to return to Portman Road.

The Ipswich boss is attracting interest from Premier League clubs following back-to-back promotions from League One to the top flight.

Brighton are interested in taking him to the Amex if Roberto De Zerbi moves on at the end of the season.

More clubs could come in for McKenna at the end of the season depending on managerial vacancies.

Hutchinson enjoyed working under the Ipswich boss and McKenna’s future at the club will play a key role in Ipswich’s ability to get him back for at least one more season.