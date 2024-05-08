Manchester United are still expected to sell Mason Greenwood to a team outside England despite enquiries from two Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Greenwood has scored ten times in 31 appearances for Getafe this season while being on loan from Manchester United.

The club do not see a future for him at Old Trafford and are looking to sell him this summer as part of their plans, but they will not accept a knockdown fee.

Two Premier League clubs have already made enquiries to try and assess the possibility of signing the attacker in the next window.

However, it has been claimed that the forward is still likely to be sold to a club outside England.

Juventus and Lazio are interested in signing him and he is also wanted at clubs such as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Manchester United are keen to cash in and want a fee of somewhere around £40m to £45m before agreeing to sell him.

They would be open to another loan only if a club agreed to an obligation-to-buy clause for a set fee.