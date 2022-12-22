Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has revealed a message from Erling Haaland and is sure the Norwegian is excited to face the Whites in the coming days.

Marsch’s Leeds are due to play host to Manchester City at Elland Road on 28th December as part of the Premier League’s Christmas schedule.

The game is likely to see Leeds-born Haaland lock horns with the Whites and play at the ground that his father Alf Inge turned out at.

Leeds boss Marsch, who coached the hitman at Red Bull Salzburg, revealed that when the fixtures were released he had a message from Haaland about the Whites’ clash with Manchester City at Elland Road.

He told a press conference: “Erling texted me as soon as the schedule came out and he said he’s most excited for Boxing Day.

“I gave him permission to have a small hamstring injury for the match.

“He’ll be fully ready and passionate for this.”

Haaland has been in red hot form for Manchester City so far this season and Marsch will be hoping the Leeds defenders can find some way to keep him at bay during the game.