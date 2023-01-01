Leeds United continue to be interested in Birmingham City midfielder George Hall, with a swoop likely to depend on the cost involved, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites are admirers of the young midfielder and it was recently claimed a deal was all but done to sign him from Birmingham this month.

That talk was played down however, while there is also interest in Hall from other clubs.

Leeds do though retain an interest in signing Hall and it is claimed that any deal to do so happening will depend on the cost involved.

The Whites were able to finance their summer spending through the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, and it is unclear how much money they have to spend in January.

Defender Maximilian Wober is due to arrive from Red Bull Salzburg in a deal which will cost in excess of £10m.

They are also expected to target a left-back and another striker, which will make further demands on their kitty.

Midfielder Hall has so far made 18 appearances for Birmingham in the Championship this season.