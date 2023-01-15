Sheffield United are not in the mix to land Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Leeds are tipped to let Gelhardt depart the club on loan after completing the signing of striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim on a big money deal.

Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Swansea City are all claimed to be keen to sign the promising Whites attacker.

Sheffield United have also been mooted as possible contenders for Gelhardt, but the Blades are not in the mix.

Paul Heckingbottom is not presently looking to raid his former club to land Gelhardt.

Heckingbottom, who had a spell in charge of Leeds in 2018, has Sheffield United sitting second in the Championship table and on course for promotion to the Premier League.

Gelhardt faces a second half of the season of limited game time if he remains at Elland Road beyond the end of the window.

The striker has made 15 Premier League appearances for Leeds this season, but spanning just over 200 minutes.