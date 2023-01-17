Manchester City are one step away from finalising the arrival of Maximo Perone and will pay a sum above his release clause total.

Perrone is on the books at Argentine side Velez Sarsfield and Manchester City have been working hard to bring him to the Etihad.

They now have an agreement ready with Velez Sarsfield and, according to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports, will pay above Perrone’s release clause of €8m.

Manchester City are claimed to be now just one step away from finalising the midfielder’s arrival, with Perrone poised to sign for the Cityzens.

The 20-year-old is considered to be a bright talent in Argentina and Manchester City will be delighted to snap him up.

Perrone, a defensively minded midfielder, has made a total of 33 appearances at senior level for Velez Sarsfield.

The midfielder has been capped by Argentina up to Under-20 level so far.

He will join a Manchester City side sitting in second place in the Premier League table, eight points behind surprise league leaders Arsenal.