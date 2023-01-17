Qatar Sports Investments are not in the hunt for a stake in the ownership of Liverpool, despite claims to the contrary, according to CBS Sports.

Liverpool have been put up for sale by their current owners Fenway Sports Group and speculation has run amok as to who will replace the Americans.

The Reds are of interest to groups in America, India and from the Middle East, with Qatar’s name being mentioned with them.

It was claimed that Qatar Sports Investments, the owners of French champions Paris Saint-Germain, are pursuing a minority stake in Liverpool.

However, Qatar Sports Investments are not looking to acquire a minority stake in Liverpool as has been previously suggested.

The chairman of the organisation, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, met with Mohamed Salah recently but it was a non-business meeting as the two are friends.

Qatar Sports Investments are also claimed to be interested in Tottenham Hotspur, with reports of a meeting between them and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

It is still to be determined what the makeup of Liverpool’s ownership will be in the coming months, but Qatar Sports Investments do not look set to be part of it.