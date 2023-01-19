Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will look to sign a Premier League proven striker in the summer transfer window, according to the Times.

Emery has taken the decision to cash in on Danny Ings this month and the striker is close to completing a move to West Ham United which will net Aston Villa up to £15m.

Letting Ings go risks depleting Emery’s striking options, though Aston Villa have signed young prospect Jhon Duran, but the Spaniard has making an addition in his plans.

The Aston Villa boss will look to sign a Premier League proven striker in the summer to bolster his attack.

It is unclear if Emery will try to replace Ings on a short-term basis with a deal this month, but the Spaniard has the summer market in mind.

He wants someone who has shown they can score goals in the Premier League and is ready to hit the ground running at Villa Park.

Aston Villa have scored just 22 goals in 19 Premier League games so far this season.

Emery’s men are due to travel to face West Ham in March and could come up against Ings in the league encounter.