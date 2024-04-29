West Ham United harbour concerns about prospective managerial candidates such as Hansi Flick and Paulo Fonseca, according to the Sun.

David Moyes’ contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is likely to move on from West Ham in the summer.

The club are insistent that a decision on the Scot’s future has not been made but the club are actively holding talks with managers behind the scenes.

Julen Lopetegui is someone club chairman David Sullivan admires because of his Premier League experience, despite others not being sold on him.

Fonseca and Flick have also been proposed to the West Ham hierarchy as potential replacements for Moyes.

However, it has been claimed that concerns around both candidates persist within the club hierarchy.

Flick won the treble at Bayern Munich and recently coached Germany, while Fonseca is currently in charge of Lille.

However, both managers have had no experience of the Premier League, which is seen as a major drawback.