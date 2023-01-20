Everton are more likely to agree to sell Anthony Gordon now than they were in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Toffees are toiling in the relegation zone in the Premier League and have limited wiggle room in the transfer market to make new additions this month.

Gordon was wanted in the summer by both Chelsea and Newcastle, but Everton did not want to sell and resisted his departure.

Now Newcastle are ready to test Everton for Gordon this month and it is claimed that the Merseyside club are likely to look more favourably on a sale than they did in the summer.

Everton are still expected to demand a big fee in order to let Gordon go and the jury is out on whether Newcastle will be willing to meet it.

Gordon has struggled to inspire Everton to drive away from the drop zone in the Premier League this season and has not scored since October.

He was not handed a spot in the starting eleven for Everton’s crunch Southampton match last weekend and came off the bench for around 20 minutes.

Gordon, 21, is under contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2025 and scored four goals in 35 league games last season.