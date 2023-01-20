Swansea City manager Russell Martin has confirmed that Rangers target Morgan Whittaker is in the squad for the Swans’ weekend game.

After impressing for Plymouth Argyle on loan in League One, Rangers have become interested in the 22 year-old forward.

Rangers even sent a bid the way of Swansea for him but it was turned down by the Championship club, with the Gers yet to meet the price tag.

Now Martin has revealed that Whittaker will be in the squad for Swansea’s weekend Championship game against Queens Park Rangers, suggesting a Gers switch is not close.

The Swansea boss insists that as the Swans have declined offers for the young winger, it makes sense for them to play him and the Rangers target himself has assented to it.

“Morgan is in the squad tomorrow”, Martin was quoted as saying by Swansea’s official site ahead of the weekend game.

“We’ve had bids for him and we’ve rejected them, so I think we need to draw a line under it, and Morgan is in agreement with that.

“He’ll be in the squad tomorrow.”

Whittaker is claimed to be willing to move to Rangers and it remains to be seen if the Gers go back in with another offer for him.

The winger has not played for Swansea even after his return from Plymouth Argyle earlier in the month but could do so against Queens Park Rangers.