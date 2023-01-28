Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Montpellier striker Elye Wahi but the Ligue 1 club will not sell him in the ongoing window.

A product of the Montpellier academy, the 20-year-old forward is having a solid season and has scored seven times in 18 league games.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe who have set their eyes on him.

Arsenal are amongst the sides who have been keeping tabs on him and it has been claimed that their closest rivals are also eyeing Wahi.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Tottenham are keeping an eye on the Montpellier forward’s position.

The Premier League side have their eye out for young strikers as they look for extra attacking options.

Wahi is being tracked by Antonio Conte’s side but a move in the next few days seems unlikely.

Montpellier are not in the mood to sell him and that could only change if they receive an offer for Wahi that they cannot afford to ignore.