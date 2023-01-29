Nottingham Forest have booked Jonjo Shelvey in for his medical on Monday and he could make his debut against Leeds United next weekend, fitness permitting, according to the Daily Mail.

Forest are closing in on the Newcastle United midfielder, who wants to make the move to the City Ground.

It has been speculated that Newcastle will want to bring in a midfielder in order to let Shelvey go, but Nottingham Forest appear to be confident of capturing him.

The Tricky Trees have already booked Shelvey in for a medical on Monday and if the transfer goes through without an issue then he could make his debut against Leeds next weekend, fitness permitting.

With Nottingham Forest sitting just three points above Leeds in the Premier League standings, with the Whites having a game in hand, the game at the City Ground could be pivotal for both sides’ seasons.

Shelvey has fallen down the midfield pecking order at Newcastle and is keen to take the opportunity a move to Nottingham Forest represents.

He has been out of action with an injury, but is closing in on full fitness.

Nottingham Forest are next in action the day after the transfer window closes, when they meet Manchester United for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.