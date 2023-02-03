Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has stressed that the January transfer window was about building for the future and believes that Pompey have good squad depth.

The Fratton Park outfit were active in the recently closed transfer window and made a total of four signings.

Goalkeeper Matt Macey was brought in on loan by the club to take the place of Josh Griffiths, who was recalled by his parent club West Bromwich Albion and centre-back Ryley Towler joined Pompey from Bristol City.

Additionally, on deadline day, Di’Shon Bernard joined on loan from Manchester United and Paddy Lane, a winger then at League One side Fleetwood Town, completed a permanent transfer.

Mousinho admitted that Portsmouth had a list of targeted players that they wanted to bring in and emphasised that their priority was not to force any move that would disrupt the current squad’s balance.

The Portsmouth boss stated that they have good depth in their squad and insisted that every decision in the January transfer window was based on building the team with the future in mind.

“We had a list of the targets that we were looking at and what we really did not want was to force anything”, Mousinho said on BBC Radio Solent.

“We felt we are in a good position, so much so that we have a decent amount of squad depth here.

“We have got plenty of players, especially now that the injured lads are back fit.

“It was just about building, really.

“Every decision we have made in this transfer window was about building for the future.

“So we have the two loans who are coming in and going to be able to impact now, but certainly are not the ones that we would discount looking again at the summer and we have two permanents who have got a bright future at Portsmouth.”

Portsmouth are currently eleventh in the League One table and with new January signings, they will be hoping to push for the playoff spots.