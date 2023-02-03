Derby County boss Paul Warne insists that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Harvey White is a very good footballer and feels that the Rams are lucky to be able to add him to their squad.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is highly regarded at Tottenham Hotspur, where he has made three first-team appearances.

White has made only one senior appearance for Spurs this season and has joined Derby County on loan in search of regular first-team football.

Warne stated that he is pleased with what he has seen from White on the training ground and added that Derby are grateful to have him on loan.

The Rams boss also added that White will be the perfect replacement for injured Max Bird, who is expected to be out of action until early March and stated that the Tottenham loanee is an excellent player.

“He is good, trained today and was really good”, Warne told Rams TV.

“Obviously losing Birdie to injury, he is the bottom of the three, he is a perfect replacement.

“So we’re really lucky to get him and convince him to come.

“I am really pleased with him.

“He looks like a really good footballer – another left-footer.

“We seem to love signing left-footers here, so yes, he is a good kid.”

Derby are promotion hopefuls this season and White will be hoping to help the Rams get back to the Championship this season.