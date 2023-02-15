Napoli are unlikely to trigger the purchase option in Tanguy Ndombele’s loan from Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed in Italy.

Ndombele joined the Italian outfit on loan in the summer, with the club holding an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season for a fee in the region of €30m.

The French international has since featured in 26 games overall for the Serie A league leaders, 20 of which have been in the league.

However, it has remained unclear whether Ndombele has done enough to convince Napoli to dig deep and sign him permanently.

And according to Italian journalist Umberto Chiariello, Napoli will not be keeping hold of Ndombele beyond the summer.

It is claimed that Ndombele will be sent back to Tottenham by Napoli when his loan ends.

Napoli paid Tottenham a loan fee of around €500,000 to take Ndombele to Italy.

And it remains to be seen if the former Lyon man can change Napoli’s mind between now and the end of the season.