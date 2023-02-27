Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that there is illness in the Blades’ camp ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The Championship promotion contenders will aim to cause an upset when they take on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side at Bramall Lane.

However, ahead of the match, there is some worrying news coming out of Bramall Lane as Heckingbottom has admitted that there is illness in the camp.

Among those doubtful for the Tottenham match is Newcastle United loan star Ciaran Clark, who the manager confirmed is ill.

A final decision on the team selection will have to be taken on Tuesday, the 45-year-old insists and if those who are ill are fit enough they will play.

“Ciaran’s ill”, Heckingbottom told a press conference.

“We’ve got illness going through the camp. He’s not in today, got a few missing

“Tomorrow we’ll decide on the team.

“We’ll have to wait and see now.

“If they’re fit enough and well enough to play, they’ll play.”

Sheffield United reached the fifth round of the FA Cup by overcoming National League side Wrexham and will want to take the scalp of Tottenham to progress further.