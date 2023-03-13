Atletico Madrid are prepared to offer a contract to Roberto Firmino, who will leave Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Firmino has made the decision to not sign a new contract and move on from Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Brazilian has spent eight years at Liverpool and has won the Premier League and Champions League, amongst other honours.

The 31-year-old striker’s agent recently stressed that he will only choose his next club at the end of the season.

But it has been claimed Atletico Madrid are already plotting to make a contract offer to the Brazilian.

The Spanish giants have their eyes on him and are pushing to sign Firmino on a free transfer in the summer.

Los Colchoneros are ready to offer him a two-year contract with an option for another year.

Firmino is expected to receive more offers from clubs across Europe but he is yet to make a decision.

Atletico Madrid are hopeful that they will be able to convince Firmino to move to the Wanda Metropolitano.