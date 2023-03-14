Turkish giants Besiktas are keen on bringing Hull City loan star Dimitrios Pelkas into their squad for next season.

Pelkas landed on loan at Hull City in the summer from Besiktas’ fellow Turkish club Fenerbahce, but he has faced a tough time of late.

An injury in December of last year severely affected his game-time, putting him out of contention for two months and even after his recovery he has not been able to nail down a place in the Hull City team.

Pelkas did start the match at the weekend against Coventry City, but he might not be playing his football at Hull next season.

Besiktas are interested in adding the Hull loanee to their team for next season, according to Turkish daily Aksam.

The Turkish giants were interested in taking on the Greek star last summer too, before Hull got him, but could add him to their team in the next window.

It is claimed Pelkas himself is keen to join the rivals of his parent club, with his contract at Fenerbahce also expiring in the summer.

Besiktas coach Senol Gunes approves of the transfer and the Super Lig club will lay the foundations for the move in the coming days.