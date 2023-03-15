Roma are interested in signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but a deal is unlikely to happen if Jose Mourinho is still their coach next season.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper’s future at Villa Park has been under the scanner with suggestions that Unai Emery is not his biggest fan.

There are suggestions Aston Villa are open to offers for him with the Argentinian also keen to play for a club playing in Europe.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are believed to be interested in getting their hands on Martinez in the summer transfer window.

And according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Roma are amongst the clubs who have their eyes on the goalkeeper as well.

The Serie A giants are considering a change in their goalkeeping department and the recruitment team are interested in Martinez.

But a move for the Aston Villa goalkeeper is heavily dependent on the future of Mourinho at Roma.

The Roma coach remains a fan of Rui Patricio and he is expected to remain their number one if Mourinho is still in charge.

A move for Martinez is only likely to materialise if Mourinho is not in charge of Roma next season.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper also has more clubs in Italy interested in him with Juventus also believed to be keen on signing him.