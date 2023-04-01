Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League this afternoon.

Klopp’s men face a big battle to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season and their inconsistency was further highlighted in their last league outing at strugglers Bournemouth, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

The Reds have little margin for error if they want to finish fourth, but have a huge test this afternoon.

They have not managed a win at the Etihad in a Premier League fixture since 2015 and will be up against it to change that today.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while at the back Klopp picks a four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, Liverpool deploy Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott, while Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah provide the attacking threat.

If Klopp needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench to call for, including Darwin Nunez and Arthur Melo.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip