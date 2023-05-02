Ajax have an asking price in mind if they decide to sell Manchester United and Liverpool target Jurrien Timber in the summer, according to Sky Deutschland.

Timber has indicated that he is ready to move on from Ajax in the next transfer window and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag wanted him at Manchester United last summer but Louis van Gaal discouraged him from leaving Ajax ahead of the World Cup.

Ten Hag is still interested, but Manchester United face competition from rivals Liverpool, who are eyeing a summer rebuild.

Ajax would prefer to keep the defender at the club next season if possible.

However, they are aware of the interest Timber is attracting and the defender’s willingness to move on.

And it has emerged that Ajax would want somewhere around €50m before agreeing to sell the player this summer.

The Dutch giants do not have any concrete offers on the table but Timber is keen to join a bigger club in the coming months.

Ajax are a selling club and if their valuation is met, they are unlikely to stand in the Dutchman’s way.